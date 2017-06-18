3 Members Of Bixby Family Killed In Texas Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

3 Members Of Bixby Family Killed In Texas Crash

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
HUNTSVILLE, Texas -

Investigators say three relatives from Oklahoma died when their SUV bound for Houston rolled in a three-vehicle Central Texas wreck.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the accident happened early Saturday on Interstate 45 just south of Huntsville. Sgt. Richard Standifer says two other people in the SUV and a car driver were hurt.

Standifer says a car following the SUV struck the larger vehicle. The SUV then hit an unoccupied vehicle left along I-45, rolled and killed three passengers.

Those victims were 17-year-old Sonia Perez, 27-year-old Maria Alvarado and 58-year-old Maria Revera De Alvarado, from Bixby, Oklahoma. Details weren't immediately available on how they were related.

The SUV driver and another passenger were seriously hurt and taken to hospitals. The car driver was treated at the scene.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.