3 Members Of Bixby Family Killed In Texas Crash

Investigators say three relatives from Oklahoma died when their SUV bound for Houston rolled in a three-vehicle Central Texas wreck.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the accident happened early Saturday on Interstate 45 just south of Huntsville. Sgt. Richard Standifer says two other people in the SUV and a car driver were hurt.

Standifer says a car following the SUV struck the larger vehicle. The SUV then hit an unoccupied vehicle left along I-45, rolled and killed three passengers.

Those victims were 17-year-old Sonia Perez, 27-year-old Maria Alvarado and 58-year-old Maria Revera De Alvarado, from Bixby, Oklahoma. Details weren't immediately available on how they were related.

The SUV driver and another passenger were seriously hurt and taken to hospitals. The car driver was treated at the scene.