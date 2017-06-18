Soccer Teams Compete In Tulsa For Spot At National Tournament

Soccer teams from 11 different states took to the field in Tulsa this week for a chance to go to the National Presidents Cup tournament.

Twenty teams competed at Mohawk Park in Sunday's championship, including a team from Tulsa and one from Oklahoma City.

"It's good for the tax dollars coming into the City of Tulsa," said Tom Wedding, Vice President of Youth for Oklahoma Soccer Association. "The city sees the commitment that this park provides. At the end of the day, we're going to expand it and make it even better."

The winner of Sunday's tournament will go on to the national tournament in Auburndale, Florida next month.