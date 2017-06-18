43rd Annual Mid America Ford And Shelby Nationals Wraps Up

People from 30 states and seven countries turned out for the 43rd Annual Mid America Ford and Shelby Nationals.

Sunday's All Ford Super Show at the Southern Hills Marriott gave visitors the chance to look under the hoods of the classics as well as the modern day muscle cars.

Event director Jim Wicks said Tulsa is the perfect location for the event.

"Tulsa is in Middle America, so people can come here from both coasts," Wicks said. "It's not something someone would have to drive all the way across the the country to attend. Being middle of America, right here in the heart of Route 66 helps us a lot."

Wicks said the event will be back again next year on Father's Day weekend