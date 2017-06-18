43rd Annual Mid America Ford And Shelby Nationals Wraps Up - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

43rd Annual Mid America Ford And Shelby Nationals Wraps Up

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

People from 30 states and seven countries turned out for the 43rd Annual Mid America Ford and Shelby Nationals.

Sunday's All Ford Super Show at the Southern Hills Marriott gave visitors the chance to look under the hoods of the classics as well as the modern day muscle cars.

Event director Jim Wicks said Tulsa is the perfect location for the event.

"Tulsa is in Middle America, so people can come here from both coasts," Wicks said. "It's not something someone would have to drive all the way across the the country to attend. Being middle of America, right here in the heart of Route 66 helps us a lot."

Wicks said the event will be back again next year on Father's Day weekend

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.