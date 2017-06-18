TPD Arrests Man For Kicking Fiance, Trying To Run Children Over

A man is in jail after Tulsa Police say he kicked his fiance in the stomach and head and then tried to run over five children Saturday night.

Police say Richard Marzar was at the Brightwater Apartments near 23rd and Southwest Boulevard when he assaulted his fiance before shoving her into a vehicle.

They say he then tried to run over five kids as he sped off, missing them by just a foot.

He then crashed into a utility pole and ran off, leaving the woman behind.

He's being held on more than $140,000 bond and has a court date June 26.