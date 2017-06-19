OHP Taking Applications For Troopers Through June 30

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is hiring, and the deadline to apply to be a trooper is just a couple of weeks away. Statewide, more than a quarter of the force is currently eligible for retirement.

Recently, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority provided $5 million for an academy to bring on 30 more troopers. However, OHP said they'll need larger academies to really make an impact.

"Ideally what we would like to do going forward is, we need about an 80-100 man academy for four or five years to stop the trend of our numbers dwindling," said Trooper Dwight Durant, OHP.

You can learn more about the job and apply online at the Oklahoma Highway Patrol website.