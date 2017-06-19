43rd Annual Muscogee Nation Festival Kicks Off This Week - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

43rd Annual Muscogee Nation Festival Kicks Off This Week

Posted: Updated:
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma -

The Muscogee Nation Festival is back for its 43rd consecutive year from June 22-25. 

The festival will be held at the Claude Cox Omniplex in Okmulgee, Oklahoma and will feature plenty of live entertainment and events through all four days. 

A shuttle service will be available to the public, running from 5 p.m. to midnight on June 23 and 12 p.m. to midnight on June 24 to make transportation around the festival easier. 

The opening concert will feature Delta Rae at 7 p.m. on Friday and Lee Ann Womack will be the headliner at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jonny Lang will open at 7 p.m. and Kenny Wayne Shepherd will be the headliner on Saturday night at 9 p.m. 

A few of the festival's events are the 5K walk/run, adult 3-on-3 basketball tournament, all-Indian rodeo, children's fun fair, and fast pitch softball including various others. All events are free to the public. 

Native art vendors and food vendors will be on site with items available for purchase. 

The Claude Cox Omniplex is located behind the Muscogee Nation Travel Plaza on Highway 75 at 555 Tank Farm Road, Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

For more information, visit creekfestival.com.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.