43rd Annual Muscogee Nation Festival Kicks Off This Week

The Muscogee Nation Festival is back for its 43rd consecutive year from June 22-25.

The festival will be held at the Claude Cox Omniplex in Okmulgee, Oklahoma and will feature plenty of live entertainment and events through all four days.

A shuttle service will be available to the public, running from 5 p.m. to midnight on June 23 and 12 p.m. to midnight on June 24 to make transportation around the festival easier.

The opening concert will feature Delta Rae at 7 p.m. on Friday and Lee Ann Womack will be the headliner at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jonny Lang will open at 7 p.m. and Kenny Wayne Shepherd will be the headliner on Saturday night at 9 p.m.

A few of the festival's events are the 5K walk/run, adult 3-on-3 basketball tournament, all-Indian rodeo, children's fun fair, and fast pitch softball including various others. All events are free to the public.

Native art vendors and food vendors will be on site with items available for purchase.

The Claude Cox Omniplex is located behind the Muscogee Nation Travel Plaza on Highway 75 at 555 Tank Farm Road, Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

For more information, visit creekfestival.com.