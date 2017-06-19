Cuban Flank Steak With Lime And Fresh Mango - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cuban Flank Steak With Lime And Fresh Mango

Ingredients:

  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • ½ teaspoon finely grated orange zest
  • ¼ cup fresh orange juice
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 large garlic cloves
  • 1 ½ tablespoons packed fresh oregano
  • 1 ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 ½ lb. lean flank steak
  • 2 medium firm-ripe mangoes, sliced
  • 1 large lime, cut into 8 wedges

Directions: 

  1. In a blender, combine lime zest and juice, orange zest and juice, oil, garlic, oregano, cumin, salt and pepper; blend until smooth.
  2. Reserve 3 Tbsp. marinade for serving. Place steak in a wide, shallow bowl; pour remaining marinade over steak and let sit, uncovered, at room temperature while you heat grill, about 10 minutes (or cover and refrigerate for several hours or overnight). 
  3. Heat grill (or broiler) to high.
  4. Remove steak from marinade, brushing off any solid bits. Grill over direct heat (or under broiler), turning once, until desired degree of doneness is reached, about 5-minutes per side for medium-rare.
  5. Thinly slice steak across grain and drizzle with reserved marinade; serve with mango slices and lime wedges.

