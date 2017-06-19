DHS Considering Freeze On Nursing-Home Level Care Program - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

DHS Considering Freeze On Nursing-Home Level Care Program

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Department of Human Services says it's considering a freeze on its ADvantage Waiver Program. 

That's the program that gives nursing-home level care to Oklahoma's elderly and disabled. DHS says it may have to stop taking new patients because of state budget cuts. It's dealing with a $33 million shortfall that could multiply if the cigarette tax is not implemented.

Patients and case managers say they're worried about the consequences.

"Without the program, I'm serious, I don't know what I would do," said patient Willa Baker. 

"We're asking everyone to reach out to your legislators," said Case Manager Donna Justus. 

"We want them to help fund DHS programs in order to help our most vulnerable populations, which is who it would affect - you're talking the aged, the blind, the disabled."

DHS said the freeze is one of several options on the table right now.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.