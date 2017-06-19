DHS Considering Freeze On Nursing-Home Level Care Program

The Department of Human Services says it's considering a freeze on its ADvantage Waiver Program.

That's the program that gives nursing-home level care to Oklahoma's elderly and disabled. DHS says it may have to stop taking new patients because of state budget cuts. It's dealing with a $33 million shortfall that could multiply if the cigarette tax is not implemented.

Patients and case managers say they're worried about the consequences.

"Without the program, I'm serious, I don't know what I would do," said patient Willa Baker.

"We're asking everyone to reach out to your legislators," said Case Manager Donna Justus.

"We want them to help fund DHS programs in order to help our most vulnerable populations, which is who it would affect - you're talking the aged, the blind, the disabled."

DHS said the freeze is one of several options on the table right now.