Tulsa Police Release Photo Of Missing Woman

Tulsa Police are looking for a woman who last made contact with her family five months ago. Tara Yurkovitz has not been seen since January of this year, a new release states.

The 32-year-old woman is 5'01" and 100 pounds. Her phone indicates she has dark hair and eyes as well as a lower lip piercing.

Police did not release any information about where she was last seen but say she is considered missing and possibly endangered. If you see or hear from Yurkovitz, call 918-596-COPS.