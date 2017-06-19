OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield Reaches Plea Deal - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield Reaches Plea Deal

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield has accepted a plea deal for his February arrest in Fayetteville, Arkansas. 

Mayfield will pay about $450 in fines after pleading guilty to public intoxication, fleeing and disorderly conduct.

2/25/2017 Related Story: OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield Arrested For Public Intoxication

Mayfield was visiting Fayetteville when he ran from officers during questioning about an assault. Officers tackled Mayfield and he was initially charged with resisting arrest but that charge was later dropped. 

Last week, the University of Oklahoma announced that Mayfield would have to do 35 hours of community service as punishment for the arrest. 

