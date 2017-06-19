More Than 700 Pounds Of Pot Seized From Semi At Tinker AFB - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

More Than 700 Pounds Of Pot Seized From Semi At Tinker AFB

Posted: Updated:
By: Matthew Nuttle, NewsOn6.com
Connect
TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Oklahoma -

Officials at the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) are revealing new details in a large pot bust made at Tinker Air Force Base last week.

Agents seized duffle bags and several boxed full of marijuana and marijuana vape oil from a semi that was attempting to make a legitimate delivery.

Investigators say a routine check of the semi turned up the drugs, hidden around $25,000 worth of frozen chicken. In all, agents found 35 boxes full of “raw marijuana” and “several thousand” small containers of THC vape oil.

In all, more than 700 pounds of pounds of pot and pot products were seized. Investigators believe the drugs were being trafficked from Pasadena, California to New Jersey.  

The truck driver, 59-year-old Ashot Grigorvan, was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of drug trafficking and maintaining a vehicle for drug activity. At the time of his arrest, authorities say Grigorvan was already on probation for a previous trafficking case out of Missouri.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.