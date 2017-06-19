Russia Threatens United States After Fighter Jet Being Shot Down - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Russia Threatens United States After Fighter Jet Being Shot Down

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON, D.C -

Russia made a very direct threat to the United States after the U.S. military shot down a Syrian fighter jet Sunday. 

Moscow warned that U.S. jets west of the Euphrates will now be tracked as potential targets. The U.S. military says they tried to de-escalate the situation before taking down the aircraft. 

"We made every effort to warn those individuals not to come any closer and then the commander made a judgment that there was a threat to the forces that we were supporting and took action," said General Joseph Dunford. 

White House officials say they will work with Russia to re-open the communication lines in Syria, but they warn America will maintain its right to defend itself. 

"I'm also confident that our forces have the capability to take care of themselves," said Dunford. 

"The Russians do not want this conflict to escalate further where US and Russian forces come to blow," added Nick Heras, an analyst for the Center for an American Society. "The new Trump administration is testing Russia's alliance with Iran and the Russians are testing the resolve of the new administration in the sense of how much it wants to invest in the new Middle East's most difficult and brutal civil war." 

Russia and the U.S. are backing opposite sides in the ongoing six-year civil war. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.