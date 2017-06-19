Langston University Announces New Discounted Tuition For Employees

Langston University announced a new discounted tuition today for public school employees. The idea for tuition discount came out of the "education cabinet" established by the Mayor's office, which includes leaders at Langston.

"What we're trying to do is find ways we in our community can be helpful to teachers," said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

At Langston, where many special ed teachers go for training already, the school decided it could offer a discounted tuition not just for teachers, but anyone employed by a school, anywhere in Tulsa County.

"That's the biggest piece about all of this, the public school service scholarship, we want our administrative assistants, custodians, folks in the cafeteria, that they could find something they wanted, to complete their bachelor's," said Dr, Lisa Weis.

The agreement offers half-price tuition for up to six credit hours. It's for any school employee and not limited to courses leading to an education degree.

The discount could encourage some to return to school, but still more needs to be done to support educators at all levels according to the Mayor's liaison, Johnathan Townsend.

Townsend added, "This is one example of how one school or institution or company can champion educational opportunities for educators in our city, in our community."