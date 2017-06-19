Tulsa Installs New Signs To Prevent Accidents In High-Traffic Areas

The City of Tulsa is trying to make it safer for people walking across streets.

New signs are being rolled out to get the attention of drivers.

The city started installing these signs last week at spots where people cross occasionally, where traffic isn't usually stopping.

They're just plain signs until someone pushes the button. Lights make it obvious that someone is about to cross.

The city installed a new type of sign on 63rd and Peoria, where several people have been hit; they've also gone in at Brookside, where there are more people crossing than in most places and they're in the Brady District on MLK and Detroit.

It's a warning signal — not a stop signal — so walkers still need to be cautious, but the new signs are much more noticeable than the old ones, especially at night.

The city also has installed them at a few intersections of trail crossings for people on bicycles.