Glenpool Walmart Gets State's First High-Tech Vending Machine

Shopping at Walmart in Glenpool just got easier.

The Glenpool store is the first in the state to get a new time-saving pickup tower for online orders.

Here's how it works: Shoppers place orders online when the items are ready for pick-up, the customer receives an email with a scannable code.

Customers can then use their phone to scan the code at the 16-foot-tall tower inside the store.

The items dispense in less than a minute.

"You come right in the store, not have to deal with anyone, and get your items out of the tower," said Rudy Shanklin, Walmart Manager.

The Glenpool Walmart is one of only 105 stores in the country to offer the high-tech pickup tower.