Glenpool Walmart Gets State's First High-Tech Vending Machine - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Glenpool Walmart Gets State's First High-Tech Vending Machine

Posted: Updated:
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma -

Shopping at Walmart in Glenpool just got easier.

The Glenpool store is the first in the state to get a new time-saving pickup tower for online orders.

Here's how it works: Shoppers place orders online when the items are ready for pick-up, the customer receives an email with a scannable code.

Customers can then use their phone to scan the code at the 16-foot-tall tower inside the store.

The items dispense in less than a minute.

"You come right in the store, not have to deal with anyone, and get your items out of the tower," said Rudy Shanklin, Walmart Manager.

The Glenpool Walmart is one of only 105 stores in the country to offer the high-tech pickup tower.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.