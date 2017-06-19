Tulsa Group To Travel To France For Dedication Of 'Golden Driller' Ride

A small delegation from Tulsa will travel to a French amusement park next week for the dedication of a thrill ride called "The Golden Driller."

An amusement park used Tulsa's Driller for inspiration in the design of a new free fall tower.

The park features a western theme and will have a display about Tulsa's Golden Driller, and the history of the oil industry in Oklahoma.

"If somebody from France knows about the Golden Driller, they're gonna want to come to Tulsa to see the real guy!" said Commissioner Karen Keith.

Keith is one of three people traveling to France for the dedication.