Tulsa Public Schools Projects $561 Million In Preliminary Budget

Tulsa Public Schools is looking ahead tonight as the district identifies all the expenses it will have for next year.

TPS is adding on to several schools and remodeling others to get ready for the new school year.

With an expense budget just shy of more than $500 million the school board approved expenses that will allow the district to operate and students to return this fall.

The TPS board reviewed all revenue and expenses for the coming year. From federal funds to state funds to other revenue sources.

The district projects to spend more than $561 million in the coming school year.

Nine schools will be getting face-lifts this summer.

Chris Hodgins says "It's going to look a lot different when we get done."

Zarrow and Kerr elementary schools are getting new classrooms and safety rooms. Cooper Elementary gets a new cafeteria.

Hodgins says "That is going to be completed the first of July."

Also happening this summer, bond money approved in 2015 that is restricted to State Capitol improvements, is paying for Carnegie and Edison to be remodeled on the inside.

Key is getting a new HVAC system expected to last 25 years, and Emerson — TPS's soon to be first Montessori school — is being expended to house twice as many kids than in years past.

"So it's just now getting underway, a lot of demolition and dirt moving going on," Hodgins says.

But the school won't open until July 2018.

Also at the meeting tonight, two west side schools had their names changed as part of the west side school consolidation plan.

Clinton Middle School is becoming Clinton West Elementary School.

Daniel Webster High School will take on an additional name of Daniel Webster Middle School as the district will be housing high school and middle school students there this fall.