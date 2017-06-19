Oklahoma To Mark 100th Anniversary Of Capitol's Opening

Governor Mary Fallin plans to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the state Capitol.

The governor will host a public ceremony June 26 to commemorate the centennial.

Fallin says visitors can sign a guestbook, which will later be placed in a time capsule to be opened in 100 years.

The state will also fly the flag design Oklahoma had back in 1917 over the next two weeks to mark the anniversary.