Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Bixby

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a Bixby neighborhood late Monday. The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Kevin Phelps. Earnest Liggins, 38, has been arrested for his murder, according to Assistant Chief of Police Andy Choate.

Police said the two men were acquainted and got into an argument.

It happened in the 12600 block of South 85th East Place at around at about 10 p.m.

Phelps was shot several times, according to a news release.

Neighbors told News On 6, they heard an argument between the two men. One of those neighbors said his son, who had just arrived home, witnessed the shooting.That neighbor said he went outside and saw a man holding a gun standing over the body of another man on the ground.

The neighbor said after getting his son inside, he went over, took the gun from the man and began to perform CPR on the victim, who he said died.

Choate said Liggins will be booked at the Tulsa County Jail for murder. It's the city's first homicide of the year.

"The investigation is ongoing, and at this time investigators are attempting to interview witnesses and determine the circumstances surrounding this homicide," he said.

Kevin Phelps' ex-wife said his three daughters - ages 15, 11 and 10 - were in the house when he was shot.