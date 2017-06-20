Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Bixby - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Bixby

Posted: Updated:
Earnest Liggins mug shot. Earnest Liggins mug shot.
BIXBY, Oklahoma -

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a Bixby neighborhood late Monday. The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Kevin Phelps. Earnest Liggins, 38, has been arrested for his murder, according to Assistant Chief of Police Andy Choate.

Police said the two men were acquainted and got into an argument.

It happened in the 12600 block of South 85th East Place at around at about 10 p.m.

Phelps was shot several times, according to a news release.

Neighbors told News On 6, they heard an argument between the two men. One of those neighbors said his son, who had just arrived home, witnessed the shooting.That neighbor said he went outside and saw a man holding a gun standing over the body of another man on the ground. 

The neighbor said after getting his son inside, he went over, took the gun from the man and began to perform CPR on the victim, who he said died.

Choate said Liggins will be booked at the Tulsa County Jail for murder. It's the city's first homicide of the year.

"The investigation is ongoing, and at this time investigators are attempting to interview witnesses and determine the circumstances surrounding this homicide," he said.

Kevin Phelps' ex-wife said his three daughters - ages 15, 11 and 10 - were in the house when he was shot. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.