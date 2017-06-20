Moving Truck Driver Arrested On DUI Complaint After Owasso Crash

Police have arrested the driver of a rental truck on a DUI complaint after he rolled the vehicle onto its side outside the entrance to an Owasso convenience store early Tuesday.

Officers say the driver of the truck is identified as Andrew Doubleblower.

Owasso Police say Doubleblower was westbound on 116th Street North and had turned into the QuikTrip on the east side of Highway 169, when he rolled the Penske moving truck, spilling its contents.

A cleanup crew on scene is working to remove what spilled out of the moving truck.

There are no reports of any injuries. The truck was cleared from the scene at 7:30 a.m., and traffic is moving freely.