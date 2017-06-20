Jay Woman Critical After Rollover Crash

The information in this story was taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report.

A Jay woman is in critical condition after a rollover wreck in Delaware County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the single-vehicle wreck took place around 8:13 p.m. Monday, June 19 on Highway 20 about 6 miles east of Jay.

A collision report states Pao Lee Moua was westbound on the highway when he drove off the road to the left. His Toyota Tacoma rolled about four times down an embankment, landing on its tires, according to OHP.

Moua, 24, was taken to a Grove hospital where he was treated and released. The Jay man had head and external injuries, the investigating trooper said.

His passenger, 52-year-old Chao Thao Moua, was pinned in the SUV for about 25 minutes. Jay firefighters freed her, and Jay EMS started to transport her then was intercepted by Life Flight, the report states. She was taken to a Fayetteville hospital in critical condition with head and other injuries.

The investigating trooper said the driver was sleepy when the wreck took place, and the cause of the crash is listed as inattentive driving. Both people were wearing their seatbelts, the report states.

Cherokee Nation Marshals, Delaware County Sheriff's Office and Grove EMS also responded to the crash.