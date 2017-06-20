Oklahoma's Pioneer Woman Launches New Magazine - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma's Pioneer Woman Launches New Magazine

PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma -

Ree Drummond of Pawhuska is known to fans of her blog, cookbooks, children's books and Food Network cooking show as "The Pioneer Woman" and now has a magazine that was released earlier this month.

Drummond says the magazine is an extension of her blog that began in 2006 and led her to write cookbooks, children's books and resulted in her TV show.

Drummond told The Associated Press she began the blog as a way to occupy her time when her husband took their children to work on their ranch, and had no plan for what has become a virtual media empire that now includes The Pioneer Woman Mercantile in Pawhuska.

Drummond is also finishing work on her latest cookbook.

Growing up in a town she considered "too small," Ree Drummond sought the bright lights of a city, and wound up in an even smaller town where she has built a virtual media empire on the Plains of northeast Oklahoma. 

"If I had sat down and tried to plan an empire there's no way, no way any of this would have happened," she said.

