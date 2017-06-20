NORDAM Lands Long-Term Airbus Contract To Build Parts In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Photo of an Airbus A320neo, from Airbus. Photo of an Airbus A320neo, from Airbus.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The NORDAM company says it's signed a long-term contract to manufacture more parts for Airbus in Tulsa.

According to a news release, NORDAM will supply Airbus with what it calls anchored honeycomb air-inlet panels for the Leap-1A engine used on the A320neo family of aircraft. The agreement will generate several million dollars of annual revenue, with deliveries beginning early next year, the release states.

The inlets will be manufactured at NORDAM's Interiors & Structures Division in Tulsa. The panels are comprised of graphite-honeycomb composite skins, with laminate profiles and fittings, the company says. The company will ship the assembled panels to the Airbus manufacturing facility in Nantes, France where they'll be attached to the Leap-1A engine inlet assembly.

“We are delighted to partner with Airbus on the A320neo,” NORDAM CEO Meredith Siegfried Madden said while attending the Paris Air Show. “This is our third and largest Airbus structures award, which aligns perfectly with our strategic plan to grow our commercial high-rate production work with high-end customers, and builds on our long-term relationship with Airbus.”

Other Airbus products manufactured or repaired by NORDAM include the A350 XWB cargo-floor crutch and A350 XWB over-wing fairing shim; a variety of flight-control surfaces; and a mix of cabin windows, landing-light and wing-tip lenses in use on the A320 and A320neo, A330 and A330neo, A350 XWB and A380.

NORDAM is one of the world’s largest independently-owned aerospace companies, employing 2,500 people worldwide. 

