Two Injured In Rogers County Wreck

Two people were taken to the hospital after a wreck Tuesday morning on Highway 169 north of Collinsville. The two-vehicle wreck took place in the southbound lanes of the highway at 4050 Road in Rogers County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said they responded to the injury crash just after 9:30 a.m. A white SUV was stopped in the center median, and a red work pickup was also damaged.

One person from each vehicle was hurt. We don't yet know their condition but will update this story as soon as the information is released.

Troopers reopened the highway after an hour and 50 minutes.