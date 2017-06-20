Funeral Underway For Tulsa Man, Shot, Killed By Deputies, Police Officer

The funeral for 29-year-old Tulsa man man shot and killed by a Tulsa police officer and two Tulsa County deputies is being held Tuesday at Tulsa's First United Methodist church.

Following the service, burial for Joshua Barre will be at the Crown Hill Cemetery.

6/17/20017 Related Story: Funeral Tuesday For Tulsa Man Shot, Killed By Deputies, Police Officer

Sheriff deputies had been trying to pick Barre up for a mental health issue when investigators say he went to a convenience store armed with two knives on June 9th.