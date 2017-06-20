Just Peachy Monkey Bread - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Just Peachy Monkey Bread

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 3 packages Shawnee Mills Buttermilk Biscuit mix
  • 1 1/2 cups Hiland Whole Milk
  • 1 peach, peeled and cubed
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds
  • 1/2 cup or 1 stick Hiland Unsalted Butter
  • 1/3 cup Griffin’s Organic Pancake Syrup
  • 1/2 cup Southern Okie Gourmet Peach Spread

Directions: 

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously spray a Bundt pan with nonstick baking spray.
  2. In a medium bowl, stir together granulated sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg
  3. In a large bowl, combine biscuit mix and milk. Stir together to form a dough. Let sit for 5 minutes.
  4. Scoop heaping tablespoons of biscuit dough and form into balls.
  5. Roll in cinnamon-sugar mixture until evenly coated.
  6. Layer half of the dough balls in the Bundt pan.
  7. Sprinkle with peaches and almonds.
  8. Top with remaining half of dough balls.
  9. In a small saucepan, heat butter and syrup over medium heat, stirring until sugar dissolves and
  10. butter is melted. Remove from heat, and stir in peach spread. Pour evenly over dough balls.
  11. Bake until golden brown, about 35 minutes. Let cool in pan 10 minutes, then invert onto a serving platter. Serve warm.

