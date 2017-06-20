Okmulgee Police Investigate Shooting That Left 2 Men Injured

Two Okmulgee men were taken to Tulsa hospitals after suffering gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning, Okmulgee Police said.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting near Lafayette and Miami a little after 1 a.m. Tuesday, and when officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Antonio Thierry with multiple gunshot wounds.

A short time later, police said 21-year-old Darius McGee showed up at the Okmulgee hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said they believe both men were shot in the same area.

The few people who live nearby said they didn't hear or see anything.

Both men were taken to Tulsa hospitals for further treatment and police said their conditions aren't known.

Investigators processed the scene and collected numerous pieces of evidence, and officers are still investigating and following up on leads, OPD said.

They said it's too early to determine a motive or exactly what happened leading up to the shooting.

Okmulgee police had limited information but said no one else was involved in the shooting besides Thierry and McGee.

Court records show both men have been arrested for drug possession and distribution in the past.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Okmulgee Police at 918-756-3511.