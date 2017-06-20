Police Seek To ID Tulsa Theft Suspect

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest connected to several larcenies at a Tulsa business.

Investigators says the larcenies have occurred at the business over the past several months.

Police said when the man was confronted by store employees, they said he produced a knife to aid in his escape.

If you know about the thefts or know who the man is, call Tulsa Police's Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.