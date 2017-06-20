Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Seeks Info On Missing Man

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has released information about a 43-year-old man reported missing by his family on June 13.

David James Lewis was last seen by family members on April 28, 2017.

Lewis has below-shoulder-length dark hair, usually wears a beard and has multiple tattoos.

He was last seen wearing black lace-up leather boots, blue jeans and a white tank top.

Lewis has been diagnosed as bi-polar and has a criminal history with local law enforcement, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information about Lewis's whereabouts is asked to call Captain Casey Baker or Undersheriff Jason Chennault 918-456-2583.