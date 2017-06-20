Tulsa's Geoscience Center A Fun, Educational Summer Field Trip

Randall showed us table after table of plant and animal fossils, and rocks and minerals intended to be handled.

If you're looking for something fun to do this summer that's cool in every sense of the word, the Tulsa Geoscience Center has got you covered.

There, you’ll find rooms and rooms of rocks and minerals, fossils, and dinosaur teeth.

"This is kind of what we are hitting at - tooth, tooth. This is carnivore, this is herbivore. That's the way it's designed. This guy is designed to eat meat, this guy's designed to…grind up stuff,” explained Geoscience Center Director Brock Randall.

Randall showed us table after table of plant and animal fossils, and rocks and minerals intended to be handled.

You can also learn about quakes and how and where they happen, particularly in Oklahoma. You learn about light and energy and how petroleum and petroleum-based products glow under black light.

It’s an awesome summertime field trip opportunity.

The center says no group is too small, and almost no group is too large.

