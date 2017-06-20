Food Pharmacies Opening Up Around The Country

A Pennsylvania hospital is using food as medicine. They've set up a food pharmacy and in just the past nine months, they already have 60 patients.

The food pharmacy provides free, healthy food for families, along with nutrition classes and cooking advice. The goal is to reverse a trend that shows more than 100-million Americans either have diabetes or are pre-diabetic.

"We're talking about reversing diabetes. Curing type two diabetes," said Dr. Andrea Feinberg. "And help the patients move themselves from the sick category to the healthy category."

There are more than 70 food prescription programs across the country.