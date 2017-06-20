Skiatook Chamber Selling Flags To Honor Fallen Service Members

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce wants to help families honor fallen Green Country service members.

Tuesday at the Regional Chamber meeting, they announced a Flags of Honor Project with a goal of selling 30 flags in 30 days.

Each flag is three-by-five feet long and will come with a 10-foot flag pole, as well as a brass tag engraved with the veteran's name.

It will cost $100 per flag.

If you’re interested in the program, you can call the Skiatook Chamber at 918-396-3702.