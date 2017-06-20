International Company Bringing Jobs To Broken Arrow

An international company is investing in Broken Arrow and looking to hire craftsmen and tradesmen from the area.

Alfa Laval is a Swedish company that employees more than 10,000 people worldwide. It has picked Broken Arrow as the next place to operate.

"It's new jobs just in general, which is always good,” said Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Wes Smithwick.

Their products help in treating water, reducing carbon emissions and minimizing water and energy consumption, as well as heating, cooling, separating and transporting food.

The Broken Arrow Chamber has been working for years to get the company to expand here.

"A foreign company is spending money in the US to build and operate a new facility and bring more jobs,” Smithwick explained. “That's been part of our job growth strategy in Broken Arrow the past few years. And we're really, really pleased to see this one come to fruition."

Alfa Laval bought the old ACE building on Lynn Lane a few years back and has been running the business.

"They will refresh that facility, as well as obtain additional property and build additional buildings there,” Smithwick added.

It will become a manufacturing center where heat exchangers are made.

"Will concentrate certain types of heat exchanger work in Broken Arrow,” Smithwick stated.

This will bring in new jobs.

"These will be primarily welders and pipe fitters and skilled craftsmen and tradesman that do that work,” said Smithwick.

While Smithwick doesn't know how many jobs will be added, he says they do expect a significant number. He believes this will help attract more jobs to the area and support an industry that thrives in the state.

"People are willing to drive up to an hour for a good job,” he said.

There will be a news conference in about a month and a half where we will learn how big the expansion will be and how many jobs could be coming to the area.