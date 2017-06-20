International Company Bringing Jobs To Broken Arrow - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

International Company Bringing Jobs To Broken Arrow

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW -

An international company is investing in Broken Arrow and looking to hire craftsmen and tradesmen from the area. 

Alfa Laval is a Swedish company that employees more than 10,000 people worldwide. It has picked Broken Arrow as the next place to operate.

"It's new jobs just in general, which is always good,” said Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Wes Smithwick.

Their products help in treating water, reducing carbon emissions and minimizing water and energy consumption, as well as heating, cooling, separating and transporting food.

The Broken Arrow Chamber has been working for years to get the company to expand here.

"A foreign company is spending money in the US to build and operate a new facility and bring more jobs,” Smithwick explained. “That's been part of our job growth strategy in Broken Arrow the past few years. And we're really, really pleased to see this one come to fruition."

Alfa Laval bought the old ACE building on Lynn Lane a few years back and has been running the business.

"They will refresh that facility, as well as obtain additional property and build additional buildings there,” Smithwick added.

It will become a manufacturing center where heat exchangers are made.

"Will concentrate certain types of heat exchanger work in Broken Arrow,” Smithwick stated.

This will bring in new jobs.

"These will be primarily welders and pipe fitters and skilled craftsmen and tradesman that do that work,” said Smithwick.

While Smithwick doesn't know how many jobs will be added, he says they do expect a significant number. He believes this will help attract more jobs to the area and support an industry that thrives in the state.

"People are willing to drive up to an hour for a good job,” he said.

There will be a news conference in about a month and a half where we will learn how big the expansion will be and how many jobs could be coming to the area. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.