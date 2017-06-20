Art Project Examines Change Needed In North Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Art Project Examines Change Needed In North Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Bio
Connect
Biography
Art Project Examines Change Needed In North Tulsa Art Project Examines Change Needed In North Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma -

An art project is shedding light on the need for change in north Tulsa.

From economic development to education improvements, city leaders met at the Living Arts Gallery to talk about those needed improvements.

The art project is called Examining Change. But community leaders say there hasn't been enough of it in north Tulsa.

Some of the photos are of north Tulsa in 1991. Some were taken this year. Most probably can't tell the difference.

That's the point.

"We're looking at change," says Jocelyn Payne, panel coordinator. "The fact thereof, perhaps the lack thereof, and the hope for change."

Payne put together this panel discussion on north Tulsa, including the city's chief resilience officer, a Booker T. Washington High School teacher and a north Tulsa community advocate.

Payne says this dialogue is just as much part of the art project as the photographs.

"Art promotes conversation," Payne says. "We believe that conversation is vital to social justice."

State Representative Regina Goodwin moderated the panel.

"I think that real honest conversation gets you to, I think, progress," Goodwin says.

Panel members spoke frankly about what they believe north Tulsa needs and what's holding it back — from racism to political engagement.

"As it's been said, we are the change we want to see," Goodwin says. "So what does that look like in action? What do we need to do? Who needs to be engaged and how do we get there?"

You can find a list of all the events for the North Tulsa Art Project here.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.