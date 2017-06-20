Art Project Examines Change Needed In North Tulsa

An art project is shedding light on the need for change in north Tulsa.

From economic development to education improvements, city leaders met at the Living Arts Gallery to talk about those needed improvements.

The art project is called Examining Change. But community leaders say there hasn't been enough of it in north Tulsa.

Some of the photos are of north Tulsa in 1991. Some were taken this year. Most probably can't tell the difference.

That's the point.

"We're looking at change," says Jocelyn Payne, panel coordinator. "The fact thereof, perhaps the lack thereof, and the hope for change."

Payne put together this panel discussion on north Tulsa, including the city's chief resilience officer, a Booker T. Washington High School teacher and a north Tulsa community advocate.

Payne says this dialogue is just as much part of the art project as the photographs.

"Art promotes conversation," Payne says. "We believe that conversation is vital to social justice."

State Representative Regina Goodwin moderated the panel.

"I think that real honest conversation gets you to, I think, progress," Goodwin says.

Panel members spoke frankly about what they believe north Tulsa needs and what's holding it back — from racism to political engagement.

"As it's been said, we are the change we want to see," Goodwin says. "So what does that look like in action? What do we need to do? Who needs to be engaged and how do we get there?"

You can find a list of all the events for the North Tulsa Art Project here.