Tulsa Nonprofit Receives $20K Grant At Building Grand Opening

Tulsa's James Mission is celebrating the opening of their new west Tulsa location.

The nonprofit supports foster and adoptive families in Green Country.

At Tuesday night's grand opening, the mission received a $20,000 grant from Life Church.

"This facility just dropped into our lap in a matter of a month. I'm not even kidding. So we were not preparing for this, but we are super blessed to be here and we're just going to go with the flow," said Lyndsey Reyes with James Mission.

The mission started three years ago in the founder's garage and has since grown to a 3,000 square foot facility to the new 20,000 square foot space in the former Cornerstone Community Center.