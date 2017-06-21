Police: Innocent Bystander Shot, Killed During Tulsa Home Invasi - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Innocent Bystander Shot, Killed During Tulsa Home Invasion

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police said the victim of a deadly shooting early Wednesday, June 21 was apparently an innocent bystander during a nearby home invasion. He has been identified by his mother as 33-year-old David Willis.

Police said Willis was found dead in a car just outside his home, and they tell us the suspect lives next door to him.

Officers tell News On 6 it all happened in a Tulsa neighborhood near Harvard and Admiral.

The shooting suspect has been identified by Tulsa police as John David Schmidt, 36, of Tulsa.

Homicide investigators tell News On 6, Schmidt broke into a house in the 800 block of North New Haven at about 1 a.m. They said that is when the homeowner starting shooting at Schmidt, who ran off.  

Police say as Schmidt ran off, he fired his gun randomly. They say it appears several of those rounds struck a vehicle parked in the street.

When officers arrived, they found Willis, who they are calling an innocent bystander, dead inside that vehicle. 

"He was just out here not doing anything," said his mother Paula Wood. "He was just coming home."

Police searched the area, located and arrested Schmidt and took him to the Tulsa County jail. They say there are still a lot of questions to be answered.

"To make sense of this right now - you can't do it," said Homicide Sergeant Dave Walker. "I don't know if we'll be able to make sense of it after we get into it a little bit further."

Paula Wood, the victim's mother, said her son moved home to take care of her and her husband.

Schmidt was booked on complaints of first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied residence and first-degree burglary, all after former conviction of a felony.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
