One Hurt In 4-Vehicle Crash On Tulsa Interstate

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a four-vehicle pileup on Interstate 44 at 161st Street East Avenue sent at least one person to the hospital early Wednesday.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 1:45 a.m. when an eastbound Mazda hit a Nissan pickup, causing the truck to flip onto its top.

A Toyota Prius then struck the pickup. A short time later, a Chevy HHR came along and hit the pickup.

EMSA took a passenger in the Prius to the hospital.

Eastbound traffic on I-44 was down to one lane for about 90 minutes following the crash.