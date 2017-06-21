GRDA Expands Blue Green Algae Advisory At Grand Lake - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

GRDA Expands Blue Green Algae Advisory At Grand Lake

BERNICE, Oklahoma -

The Grand River Dam Authority said they've expanded their blue green algae advisory at Grand Lake after water testing results.

Water testing confirmed the presence of blue green algae in Horse Creek just south of the Highway 85A bridge extending near the shoreline of Grand Lake State Park at Bernice.

They had previously announced its presence in the Fly Creek area. They are urging the public to avoid swimming or participating in water recreational activities in those areas until further notice.

Justin Alberty, GRDA spokesperson, said the majority of the lake is not impacted by the advisories.

“There are many other areas and recreational opportunities on this lake for the public to come and enjoy,” he said. “We encourage everyone to come out to Grand but please be aware of the advisories for these specific areas.” 

According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, exposure to BGA can cause skin irritation, including rashes, hives or blisters. Inhalation of BGA can also trigger asthma-like conditions or allergic reactions.

If you see a blue green algae bloom, avoid all contact and keep pets and livestock from the area. You're also asked to contact the Department of Environment Quality at 800-522-0206.

