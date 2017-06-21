Broken Arrow Man Arrested In Fatal January Crash

A Broken Arrow man has been arrested for second-degree murder in the death of a woman in January when his truck slammed into her vehicle while he was driving at a high rate of speed.

Eric Williams was booked into the Tulsa County Jail early Wednesday, June 21. Broken Arrow police have been investigating the crash and interviewing witnesses who encountered Williams on the road just prior to the January 19 crash.

Williams was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when he hit a Toyota Prius driven by Virginia Duethman on Elm Place at Miami Street, according to Corporal Leon Calhoun of the Broken Arrow Police Department. Duethman was pronounced dead at the scene. The affidavit states that Williams was driving at 76 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone when he crashed into Duethman's Toyota Prius.

Witnesses told police Williams was traveling at excessive speeds, tailgating drivers and 'peeling out' at stop lights, according to the affidavit.

Williams faces charges of second-degree murder, driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and reckless driving.