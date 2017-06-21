Green Bean Tomato Salad - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Green Bean Tomato Salad

Posted: Updated:
  • 1 lb. green beans
  • ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • ¼ olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • ½ sweet onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 large tomatoes, sliced
  • Handful of fresh basil, cut into ribbons
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • ½ lemon
  1. Slices of fresh mozzarella (optional)
  2. Steam or boil green beans to desired doneness (around 5 minutes for either method to achieve tender crisp beans).  Drain beans into a colander and run under cold water to stop cooking process.  
  3. In a large salad bowl, whisk together vinegar, mustard, garlic, olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste.
  4. Add cooked beans and sliced onions to the vinaigrette in the bowl and toss to combine.  Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
  5. To serve: place 2-3 tomato slices on each plate and sprinkle with salt.
  6. If using mozzarella, top each tomato slice with a slice of mozzarella.
  7. Spoon a portion of green beans on top. Spoon any remaining vinaigrette over green beans.
  8. Sprinkle each with basil and scallions.
  9. Squeeze a little lemon juice on top of each plate
  10. Serves 2 as a main dish, 4 as a side

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.