Donate Blood At Tulsa Drillers Game Friday

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Blood donors can watch a Drillers' game and help the blood supply in time for the 4th of July holiday. The "All-American" blood drive will take place from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 23 at ONEOK Field.

Each person who donates blood during this time will get two tickets to the Drillers' game on July 7, a pass for two to Safari Joe's H2O Waterpark, a "Keep It Local" T-shirt and a chance to win the use of the Drillers Party Platform, according to the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

To help encourage donations just before the national holiday, blood recipient Leo Schmitz will throw the first pitch. Schmitz was injured in the Oklahoma State University homecoming parade crash on October 24, 2015. Schmitz benefited from 27 Oklahoma Blood Institute donors, a news release states.

“Holidays are a time for celebration, but most people don’t realize they are a time of vulnerability for the state’s blood supply,” said Jan Laub, Oklahoma Blood Institute Tulsa, Executive Director. 

“We are grateful for all donors who can take time before the holiday weekend to help Oklahomans who will need blood through the summer.”

