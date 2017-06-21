Tulsa Police Capture Woman Wanted In Homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Capture Woman Wanted In Homicide

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police arrested Ashley Good Wednesday morning; she's charged with the first-degree murder of Jade Jones.

Good was on the run from Tulsa Police for 10 days, which is longer than Sergeant Dave Walker says it usually takes them to catch a suspect.

"This one was a little more difficult because she was a little bit more sly and wiry. But, eventually, people get tired of having us all around them," Walker said.

Tulsa Police finally caught up with Good Wednesday morning; she’s suspected of shooting and killing Jones on June 11th, 2017 at a home on the corner of East Latimer and North Delaware Avenue.

Detectives said Good has Irish Mob gang ties.

Walker said they received a tip just before 9:00 Wednesday morning that Good was at a home near 51 North Utica.

"She wasn't staying long anywhere because she knew she was wanted - that's the way you can avoid detection," Walker said.

Walker said he knew this was their golden opportunity.

"We searched a lot of places. If you believed she was there then we were just 10, 15, an hour behind her," he said. "The difference being this time is that we were on duty and it didn't take us long to get there."

Walker said when they arrived they felt confident Good was still inside.

"Nobody would deny that she was in the house. They wouldn't confirm she was in the house, but nobody would say, 'No, she's not there,'" he said.

Once Good realized she was surrounded, Walker said she surrendered willingly.

She was armed with a gun and had a bulletproof vest inside a stolen car in the driveway.

Walker said they tried to interview Good Wednesday morning but she wasn't willing to make a statement.

Since Good did not want to talk without a lawyer present, Walker said all they can do is wait for her day in court.

