Crime

Flasher Reported In Tulsa Neighborhood

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Residents in the Whiteside Park neighborhood say a man has been seen exposing himself to others.

Whiteside Park is located in the 4000 block of South Pittsburg. 

People who live there say the man walks in the early morning hours and often carries a banana while exposing himself.  

Several neighbors have taken photos of the man and posted them to Facebook. They are trying to get Tulsa Police to find and arrest him.

They say something needs to be done because the park has a playground and splash pad which attract a lot of children. 

Erin Conrad is working on this story and will have her report on News On 6 at 6 p.m.

