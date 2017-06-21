The 2017 Tulsa Awards For Theatre Excellence To Be Held Sunday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

The 2017 Tulsa Awards For Theatre Excellence To Be Held Sunday

By: Addam Francisco, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The 10th Annual Tulsa Awards for Theatre Excellence (TATE) will be held on Sunday, June 26 at the Philbrook Museum of Art. 

The event will commence with a reception and cocktail hour at 6 p.m., including music by the Mike Cameron Trio. Cheech Marin's Chicano Art Collection is currently on display at the Philbrook Museum and will be open to the public during the opening reception. 

The main ceremony will start at 7 p.m. and will include the 2017 Mary Kay Place Legacy Award, the 2017 Distinguished Artist Awards, and the presentation of various other production awards. 

About TATE: The George Kaiser Family Foundation established TATE in 2008 in an attempt to recognize the excellence of various local theater groups and applaud their contribution to the performing arts community. The TATE awards up to $10,000 in prizes to various non-profit, non-equity, Tulsa-based theater organizations. 

