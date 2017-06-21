Mannford Couple's 'Redneck Reveal' Goes Viral - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mannford Couple's 'Redneck Reveal' Goes Viral

MANNFORD, Oklahoma -

A Mannford couple came up with a unique way to find out if they were having a boy or a girl; they did while noodling for catfish.

On Sunday afternoon Colt Moore pulled a flathead catfish out of Keystone Lake with a pink ribbon hanging from its mouth. His wife, Shelby, standing on a boat nearby jumped and screamed with excitement as pink balloons were released into the air.

With that, it was official, they were having a baby girl, exactly what they’d be praying for.

“We just knew we were having a boy, but we both have always wanted a girl,” Shelby told News On 6’s Tess Maune.

Shelby shared the video on her Facebook page it has been viewed 1.2 million times in just three days. She said she had no idea it would gain so much attention.

Shelby said noodling is a hobby she and her husband enjoy doing together, along with hunting and fishing.

She’s doesn’t mind calling it a ‘Redneck Reveal,’ but made it clear, she and her husband are normal people, who just happen to like catching catfish with their hands from time-to-time. Watch the video in this story on our desktop site or click the link to watch on Facebook, from our app.

