Overstock.Pet After-Hours Adoption Event Set For Friday In Tulsa

Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW) invites animal lovers to Overstock.Pet, an after-hours adoption event.

Overstock.Pet will be Friday, June 23rd at 8 p.m. The event will be held at TAW on 3031 N. Erie Ave.

During Overstock.Pet, everyone will have the opportunity to visit and possibly adopt dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.

Adopting a pet during the event opens the door for giveaways like a free microchipping, pet food coupons and other giveaways.

The TAW volunteers and the animals are excited about your visit to Overstock.Pet.

