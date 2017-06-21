Pioneer Woman Hosts Patriotic Party On The Prairie July 4

Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd invite visitors to Pawhuska.

Calling Oklahoma’s families and friends to come visit The Pioneer Woman Mercantile for a 4th of July celebration, “Patriotic Party on the Prairie!"

There will be an all-day street festival filled with vendors, music, street food and a firework finale display at dusk.

The festivities will begin with the annual Pawhuska Freedom Celebration Parade at 9 a.m. There will also be live music from Jason Savory Band, A Bunkhouse Band, as well as Rider’s Ford, all beginning at 11.

No worries about food! The Mercantile will be grilling burgers, sausages, corn-on-the-cob and steak bites.

On July 3rd and 4th, the owners of The Mercantile, Ladd and Ree Drummond, invite visitors to tour The Lodge on Drummond Ranch, for free!

For more information, as well as a full list of vendors, music line-up, and Lodge tour information, visit www.the mercantile.com.