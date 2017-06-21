Oklahoma City Thunder To Hold Entertainer Auditions

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced that it will hold entertainer auditions for the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers, Storm Chasers, and Rain Drops this summer.

There will be a preliminary audition for the Thunder Girls dance team on Saturday, June 24 at the INTEGRIS Blue Development Center in Edmond. Auditions are only open to participants and will start at 10 a.m.

The final audition will be in front of a live audience on Thursday, June 29, at Riverwind Casino in Norman. The final contestants after that point will be a part of the 10th Thunder Girls dance team.



The Thunder are also holding auditions for the Thunder Drummers on Saturday, July 22.



Storm Chaser auditions will be held on Saturday, July 29, at the INTEGRIS Blue Development Center. Ideal candidates are expected to be energetic individuals with great interpersonal skills. Storm Chaser's job requires a lot, but the sole purpose is to entertain Thunder fans during the game, helping cheer on their team.



A group of young, talented dancers between the ages of 7 and 12 will be sought out to perform at six Thunder home games throughout the season. The Rain Drops are a co-ed junior dance team who perform a variety of routines throughout the season. The audition will be held at the INTEGRIS Blue Development Center on Saturday, August 26, at 10 a.m.



“We always look to make Thunder home games a great entertainment experience for the whole family,” said John Leach, Thunder director of Events and Entertainment. “Our entertainment groups are an important part of our fans’ game-night experience and allow us to maintain a high-energy and exciting environment at Chesapeake Energy Arena.”

In order to audition for the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers, and Storm Chasers, candidates must be 18 years old. Audition dates, additional details, and registration for an audition will be available at okcthunder.com/auditions.