News: Crime

Tulsa Man Arrested in 2015 Rape Of Young Girl

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police arrested a man today in connection with the 2015 rape of a young girl.

Investigators say on Dec. 20, 2015, Michael Scott Cartledge met a girl — whose age is simply identified as under 14 years old — on the Katy trail.

Cartledge, 31, is accused of giving the girl alcohol and sexually assaulting her while she was passed out.

The victim picked Cartledge out of a photo line-up, Tulsa County District Court records show.

Cartledge was arrested and booked into the Tulsa Jail Wednesday afternoon, according to online jail records.

He is being held in lieu of about $50,000 on a complaint of first-degree rape by instrumentation of a minor.

