Watching Tropical Storm Cindy And A Cool Front

Keeping a close eye on a couple of systems that may have an impact on our weather in the days ahead. First is Tropical Storm Cindy which will be moving onshore along the SE TX coast later tonight or during the morning hours of Thursday. All projections have been consistent in bringing Cindy N then NE and that projected track would keep its main influence well east of Green Country. There will be more cloud cover, primarily of the high level, cirrus type through Thursday.

[img]

As for the moisture that Cindy will bring inland with it that should also, for the most part, remain well east of Green Country. Typically, the heaviest rains are near and to the right of the storm center as it moves along and that certainly looks to be the case with TS Cindy. Cannot rule out a few spotty showers or a storm or two over the far E/SE counties late in the day Thursday but that should be about the extent of it.

[img]

The next system that is being closely watched is a stronger cool front that will be arriving during the day Friday. Again, referring to the QPF map, the rest of Green Country will have at least a chance of rain over that 3 day period, but the amounts look to be on the light side. Part of the problem may well be the interaction between the remnants of Cindy and the approaching front. As the remnants approach and then move east of us, we will have a more E to SE wind component for much of the day Thursday, but becoming more northerly that night. The actual cool front looks to arrive Friday morning but with northerly winds already in place, that will minimize the surface convergence. Even so, we do expect showers and storms to be forming along the front as it moves through during the day but conditions do not, at this point anyway, look to be particularly favorable for widespread rains nor significant severe weather for Friday.

Temperatures will be impacted by the increasing cloud cover and change in winds with significantly cooler conditions returning just in time for the coming weekend. As you can see, temperatures today ranged from the upper 80s to low 90s around Green Country. In fact, the max/min for Tulsa today has been 92/68 which is only slightly above normal. Just some high clouds and light winds are expected tonight, so look for Thursday morning to start off in the upper 60s to near 70. As the day progresses, we should have enough cloud cover to hold our daytime highs into the upper 80s to near 90 once again.

[img]

Friday will start off very warm due to mostly cloudy skies so look for temperatures to generally be in the low-mid 70s. However, a brisk northerly wind behind the cool front together with at least scattered showers/storms and the mostly cloudy skies should hold us into the mid 80s for a daytime high. We will keep a N to NE wind component right on through the weekend and into the first of next week which means temperatures will be well below normal through that time period as you can see on our forecast page.

There will also be chances of residual showers/storms over the more southern counties through the weekend and the NW flow pattern aloft looks to extend into the following week with at least a slight chance of a few showers/storms impacting our weather during the overnight hours. Right now, those chances look to be rather slim.

Looking further ahead, the 8-14 day outlook suggests a return to near to above normal temperatures along with a near normal pattern of scattered showers/storms. By then, our normal daytime highs are in the low 90s and storms are at best on a scattered basis.

[img]

[img]

Dick Faurot